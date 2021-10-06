Harrington discovering the bond of losing Ryder Cup captains

AP National Sports

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jim Furyk recalls the moment celebration turned into compassion at the Ryder Cup. Right when the Americans won, he hugged captain Steve Stricker. And then Furyk looked over at Padraig Harrington. He says the European captain told him Furyk would know how he feels. Furyk was the losing Ryder Cup captain in France in 2018. Both say there is a bond among Ryder Cup captains, especially those on the losing end of it. Ten past captains are together this week on the PGA Tour Champions. Furyk is the host of the Constellation Furyk & Friends Invitational at Timquana.