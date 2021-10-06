For Hoyer, pitching tops to-do list as Cubs try to regroup

AP National Sports

By ANDREW SELIGMAN

AP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer says bolstering a starting rotation that ranked among the worst this season tops his to-do list. the Cubs will have the financial flexibility to be active in free agency. The question is whether they try to make a big splash by signing a star or fill more gaps through lower-profile moves. Either way, he identified the rotation as the top priority after Cubs starters combined for a 5.27 ERA. Only Texas, Pittsburgh and Baltimore were higher. The Cubs also need to find a new hitting coach after Hoyer confirmed the team is parting with Anthony Iapoce. A contract extension for manager David Ross could be in the works. The sides having held preliminary talks.