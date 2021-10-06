Chiefs’ Reid confident WR Gordon on the right path back

AP National Sports

By DAVE SKRETTA

AP Sports Writer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs signed wide receiver Josh Gordon to the practice squad last week, shortly after he was reinstated by the league from his sixth suspension — most of them drug-related. And they added him to the 53-man roster on Tuesday, making it clear that they expect him to be a contributor when they play Buffalo on Sunday night. Chiefs coach Andy Reid wasn’t about to make any promises on Wednesday, but he did sound optimistic that the big, fast wide receiver can provide another element to what is already one of the league’s best offenses.