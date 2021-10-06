Chicago beats Connecticut 79-69, heads to WNBA Finals

AP National Sports

By CASEY DROTTAR

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Courtney Vandersloot scored 19 points and Kahleah Copper added 18 to help the Chicago Sky beat the top-seeded Connecticut Sun 79-69 and advance to the WNBA Finals. Chicago is back in the finals for the first time since 2014 despite finishing the regular season with a .500 record. Candace Parker, who returned home to Chicago this season, finished with 17 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. Jonquel Jones led the way for the Sun with 25 points and 11 rebounds.