Rams working to stem defensive regression from 2020 heights

AP National Sports

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams had the NFL’s top defense in 2020, and a certain amount of regression was almost inevitable this year. Losing a brilliant coordinator, four starters and a couple of key backups will do that. Four games into an otherwise successful season, the Rams are trying to stop the regression from becoming a full-fledged erosion. After finishing first in the league in yards allowed and points allowed last season, only five teams have allowed more yards per game than the Rams’ 396.8. Los Angeles is also giving up 24.8 points per game, 18th in the league.