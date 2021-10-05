Michigan State, Penn State getting big boost from transfers

AP National Sports

By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

No. 11 Michigan State is off to its fastest start since its 2015 playoff season thanks in part to the addition of 20 transfers. Football Bowl Subdivision rushing leader Kenneth Walker arrived from Wake Forest and has helped the Spartans take a giant step forward after going 2-5 last year. No. 4 Penn State is another unbeaten Big Ten team to bounce back from a losing season by getting big contributions from players who began their college careers elsewhere. Former Temple defensive end Arnold Ebiketie heads the list of transfers producing results for Penn State.