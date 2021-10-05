Jonathan Gannon takes blame for Eagles’ defensive struggles

AP National Sports

By LES BOWEN

Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jonathan Gannon knows he needs to figure things out soon. The Philadelphia Eagles’ first-year defensive coordinator presides over a unit that has allowed 851 yards and 76 points in a two-game span, excluding a touchdown Dallas scored on an interception return. After a promising first two games, in which the Eagles allowed just 23 points to the Falcons and 49ers, Philadelphia is quickly sinking in league defensive rankings. The Eagles are 23rd in points allowed, 31st against the run, 27th in third-down percentage, tied for 26th in red-zone success, and tied for 28th in first downs allowed per game.