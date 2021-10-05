Iowa’s ball-hawking defense primed to face Penn St pass duo

AP National Sports

By JOHN BOHNENKAMP

Associated Press

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa leads the nation in interceptions and Penn State features one of the most dynamic passing combinations in Sean Clifford and Jahan Dotson. How the third-ranked Hawkeyes fare in their showdown with No. 4 Penn State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday could hinge on whether they can keep Clifford and Dotson under control. Clifford has thrown for more than 1,300 yards and 11 touchdowns. Six of those have gone to Dotson, who has 446 receiving yards on a Big Ten-leading 35 catches. In the 28 games Clifford and Dotson have played together they have connected a program-record 18 times for touchdowns.