Home not so sweet in NFL this season despite return of fans

AP National Sports

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

The fans are back, the crowds are loud, but home-field advantage still isn’t a factor early this NFL season. Road teams have won 33 of the 64 games over the first four weeks. That extends a trend that began in 2019 and continued through the pandemic-impacted 2020 season when games were played with few, if any, fans. The .484 winning percentage for home teams is the sixth-worst since the merger through four weeks of game action. This is the third straight season that home teams failed to have a winning record through four weeks, something that hadn’t happened before that since 1983.