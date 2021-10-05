Falcons place CB Oliver, punter Nizialek on injured reserve

AP National Sports

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have placed cornerback Isaiah Oliver and punter Cameron Nizialek on injured reserve. Atlanta promoted punter Dustin Colquitt and defensive lineman Mike Pennel from the practice squad to the 53-man roster. Colquitt is expected to take over punting duties when the Falcons play the New York Jets in London this week. The 39-year-old Colquitt signed with Atlanta last month. The two-time Pro Bowler spent 15 seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs. Nizialek injured his right hamstring while kicking off in Sunday’s 34-30 loss to Washington. Oliver was carted off the field in the first half with a knee injury.