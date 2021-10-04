Texas defense bracing for another dose of Sooners QB Rattler

AP National Sports

By JIM VERTUNO

AP Sports Writer

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas is ranked again and on a three-game win streak powered by tailback Bijan Robinson and an explosive offense. Scoring points in bunches has helped propped up a defense has been good enough. But the unit has shown just enough cracks to earn some concern heading into Saturday’s matchup with No. 8 Oklahoma and quarterback Spencer Rattler. Hidden in a romp over Texas Tech were three long touchdown passes over the top of the secondary. TCU, Texas had the game in hand until giving up a 99-yard touchdown drive in the fourth quarter that swung momentum late.