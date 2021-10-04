Syracuse standout WR Taj Harris to enter transfer portal

AP National Sports

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Syracuse coach Dino Babers confirmed that wide receiver Taj Harris has left the program and will enter the transfer portal. Babers said he spoke with Harris before and after Saturday’s loss at Florida State and said Harris decided “the best opportunity” would be to transfer. Harris played in only three of the Orange’s five games this season and had 16 catches for 171 yards. Harris was a third-team All-ACC selection last season and led the team with 58 receptions for 733 yards and five touchdowns.