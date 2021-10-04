Saban: Alabama RB McClellan out for year with knee injury

AP National Sports

By JOHN ZENOR

AP Sports Writer

Alabama coach Nick Saban says tailback Jase McClellan is out for the year with a knee injury. The top-ranked Crimson Tide’s top backup runner is set for surgery on Tuesday, Saban said. McClellan was injured in a win over No. 17 Mississippi, when Brian Robinson Jr. ran 36 times for 171 yards and four touchdowns. McClellan is second on the team in rushing with 40 carries for 191 yards and a touchdown. He also has 10 catches for 97 yards with another three scores.