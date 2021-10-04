Dream’s Williams apologizes for joking about fight she had

AP National Sports

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Dream guard Courtney Williams apologized Monday for a since-deleted video on YouTube she posted over the weekend in which she joked about a fight she was involved in earlier this year in Atlanta. Footage of the fight, which circulated on social media Sunday, showed Williams and Dream teammate Crystal Bradford throwing punches in a confrontation with a number of women near a food truck in the Atlanta area. The WNBA said in a statement: “We just became aware of the video and are in the process of gathering more information.”