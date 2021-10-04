Dortmund sweats over Haaland fitness in Bundesliga break

AP National Sports

By JAMES ELLINGWORTH

AP Sports Writer

DÜSSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund is set to spend the international break worrying about the fitness of Erling Haaland after the club admitted the Norway striker’s injury could drag on into the second half of October. Haaland hasn’t played since Sept. 19 with a unspecified muscle problem and will sit out Norway’s upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Turkey on Friday and Montenegro on Monday. Those are crunch games for Haaland’s ambition to reach what would be his country’s first major tournament since 2000. Dortmund hopes he might return for its next Bundesliga game on October 16.