Tannehill, Titans beat up by sack-happy Jets in OT loss

AP National Sports

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — It seemed there was another New York Jets defender in Ryan Tannehill’s face each time he dropped back to throw. The Tennessee Titans quarterback certainly took his lumps while getting sacked seven times in a 27-24 overtime loss Sunday. The Jets took Tannehill down five times on third down and blew up drives. Tennessee went 5 of 19 on third-down opportunities while dropping to 2-2. The offense was already short-handed entering this one with Tannehill’s top two wide receivers Julio Jones and A.J. Brown both sidelined with hamstring injuries. But the Titans’ offensive line also got banged up throughout this one.