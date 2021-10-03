Missouri fires defensive line coach Franklin after 5 games

AP National Sports

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — First-year Missouri defensive line coach Jethro Franklin has been fired a day after Tennessee ran for 452 yards and scored on 10 of 11 offensive possessions in a 62-24 blowout at Faurot Field. Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz said in a statement that “a change in direction at the defensive line coach was needed.” Defensive analyst Al Davis will move into a full-time coaching role. Franklin was hired in January to replace Brick Haley, who was replaced by Drinkwitz after his first season in charge. Missouri plays North Texas on Saturday.