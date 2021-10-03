Mariners lose to Angels 7-3 as playoff drought continues

AP National Sports

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners’ quest to end their 20-year playoff drought fell short as they lost to the Los Angeles Angels 7-3 on the final day of the regular season. Seattle’s late surge into contention was halted by Los Angeles, which won two of three in the series. The surprising Mariners needed a win plus a loss by either Boston or New York on the final day to force at least a tiebreaker game for one of the two wild-card spots in the American League. But both the Yankees and Red Sox scored in the ninth inning to win and clinch postseason spots, rendering Seattle’s result meaningless. Shohei Ohtani led off the game with his 46th home run for the Angels.