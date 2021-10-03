Italian cyclist Colbrelli wins Paris-Roubaix race on debut

AP National Sports

ROUBAIX, France (AP) — Italian rider Sonny Colbrelli won a rainy and mud-soaked Paris-Roubaix cycling race on his debut. The 31-year-old Bahrain Victorious rider crossed the finish line ahead of Florian Vermeersch of Belgium and Dutchman Mathieu van der Poel. He caught them in a three-way sprint in the Roubaix velodrome and all the riders were caked in dirt from head to toe. Colbrelli collapsed to the ground and was in tears after his victory. The race had been scheduled for April 11 but was postponed until October because of the coronavirus pandemic.