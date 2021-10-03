Devers hits 2 HR; Red Sox to host Yanks in AL wild-card game

AP National Sports

By HOWARD FENDRICH

AP Sports Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox have clinched a playoff berth on the regular season’s final day and will host the New York Yankees in the AL wild-card game after coming back to beat the Washington Nationals 7-5 on a tiebreaking two-run homer by Rafael Devers in the ninth inning. Devers’ second homer of the game — and 38th of the season — came on a drive to straightaway center field off Kyle Finnegan on a 2-1 pitch with one out after Kyle Schwarber reached on an error Sunday. It capped a four-hit, four-RBIs afternoon for Devers.