Brady, Kraft embrace, chat before QB’s return vs Patriots

AP National Sports

By BARRY WILNER

AP Pro Football Writer

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The embrace was lengthy and seemingly warm as Tom Brady, towering over Robert Kraft, met the New England Patriots owner outside the visitor’s locker room before Sunday’s return to Gillette Stadium for the star quarterback. Brady, who left New England in 2020 after leading the Patriots to six Super Bowl titles, then won another in his first season with Tampa Bay, even appeared comfortable heading to a dressing room he was totally unfamiliar with. Not that anything should have seemed close to normal in a drizzly Foxborough, Massachusetts, as the most anticipated match of the early NFL season approached.