Witherspoon leads Murray State past Eastern Illinois 22-6

AP National Sports

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Damonta Witherspoon ran for a career-high 141 yards and a touchdown, and Murray State stopped Eastern Illinois on downs four times for a 22-6 win. It was a nonconference game between Ohio Valley Conference rivals. The Racers, coming off a pair of losses against FBS opponents, overcame three turnovers by limiting the Panthers to just three first downs on 16 third-down situations. DJ Williams capped an 85-yard drive with a 14-yard run and Aaron Baum kicked two of his three field goals to give Murray State a 13-0 lead at the half.