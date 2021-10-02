South Carolina holds on to edge Troy 23-14

AP National Sports

By DAVID CLONINGER

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) (AP) — David Spaulding returned an interception 74 yards for a touchdown and Parker White kicked three field goals and South Carolina overcame several mistakes in the second half to hold off Troy 23-14. White booted a 37-yard field goal in the fourth quarter with just over two minutes left to make it a two-possession lead and Damani Staley intercepted Taylor Powell with less than 30 seconds to play. The Gamecocks got a defensive touchdown for the third time in five games, Spaulding’s return giving them a 17-7 lead at halftime. Yet the Trojans wouldn’t go away and South Carolina’s inability to take advantage of its numerous chances to score helped Troy stay in it.