Princeton rides Eaddy down the stretch to beat Columbia

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Collin Eaddy ran for 103 yards and his two fourth-quarter touchdowns helped send Princeton past Columbia in a 24-7 win. The Tigers never trailed but needed Eaddy’s scores in the last 8:50 to seal it. With a 10-7 lead, and with second-and-7 at Columbia’s 26-yard line, Cole Smith connected with Carson Bobo on a 23-yard pass to set up Eaddy’s short run and a 10-point advantage. In the third, the Lions’ Joe Greene threw a 19-yard touchdown to Luke Painton to cut it to 10-7