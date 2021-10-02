No timetable for injured Backstrom to play for Capitals

AP National Sports

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Washington Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom says he’s taking his hip injury rehab slowly and has no timetable on when he’ll be able to play. Backstrom has not skated during training camp and seems like a long shot to play in the season opener Oct. 13 or soon thereafter. The 33-year-old Swede has ruled out having another surgery on his left hip. He had arthroscopic surgery on it in 2015. The Capitals could put Backstrom on long-term injured reserve to get salary-cap relief. That would force him to miss at least the first 10 games of the season. Backstrom was Washington’s most consistent player and leading scorer last season with 53 points in 55 games.