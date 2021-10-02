Maui Invitational to be played in Las Vegas in 2021

AP National Sports

MAUI, Hawaii (AP) — The Maui Invitational is relocating to Las Vegas this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing travel restrictions in Hawaii. It will be held at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino from Nov. 22-24. The original field of eight schools remains in place for the marquee early season event. The Maui Invitational was played in North Carolina in 2020. This year’s Maui Invitational field includes Texas A&M, Wisconsin, Butler, Houston, Oregon, Chaminade, St. Mary’s and Notre Dame.