Little’s 3 TDs send Missouri St. past Illinois St. 41-20

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Tobias Little ran for three touchdowns, Jason Shelley threw for 319 yards and two scores and Missouri State beat Illinois State 41-20. Little had a pair of 2-yard scores in the second quarter and a 5-yard score near the midway point of the third when the Bears began to take control. Little’s first 2-yard touchdown dive put Missouri State up 14-13 before Jackson Waring threw a 75-yard touchdown to Jabari Khepera 14 seconds later. His second touchdown run with 3:16 left before halftime put the Bears in front to stay.