Howell shines as UNC tops rival Duke, 38-7

AP National Sports

By MITCHELL NORTHAM

Associated Press

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Sam Howell threw for 321 yards and three touchdowns and North Carolina topped Duke 38-7, keeping hold of the coveted Victory Bell for a third straight year. The Tar Heels jumped ahead with a pair of explosive plays in the first half. Howell connected with running back Ty Chandler down the sideline for a 75-yard score to open the scoring. Less than two minutes later, Kevin Hester hit Duke’s Gunnar Holmberg as he was throwing, causing the ball to flutter out of his hand and Trey Morrison returned the fumble 63 yards for a touchdown. The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for Duke, which struggled mightily on offense.