Frustration for Ronaldo as United drops more points in EPL

AP National Sports

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer

Cristiano Ronaldo was grumbling to himself and shaking his head as he went straight toward the tunnel at the final whistle of Manchester United’s latest slip-up at Old Trafford. He had plenty to be aggrieved about. Ronaldo had not only seen his team drop more points at home in the Premier League with a 1-1 draw against Everton but the 36-year-old striker was given barely a half-hour on the field after being relegated to the bench following two 90-minute displays in the past week. Adding to Ronaldo’s frustration perhaps was the fact the scorer of the goal that denied United a victory had the temerity to copy the Portugal star’s famous celebration. Chelsea, Wolves and Leeds also won.