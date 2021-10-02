Colts put All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson on injured reserve

AP National Sports

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts have placed three-time All-Pro left guard Quenton Nelson on injured reserve, a move that will keep him out at least three weeks. Nelson had started all 54 games, including playoffs, since Indy drafted him with the sixth-overall selection in 2018. He sprained his right ankle in last Sunday’s loss at Tennessee. Coach Frank Reich already had decided not to play Nelson or right tackle Braden Smith on Sunday at Miami.