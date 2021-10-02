Bryant holds off Brown’s big 4th quarter, wins 36-29

AP National Sports

Zevi Eckhaus threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score, and Bryant held off Brown for a 39-26 victory on Saturday. He threw a pair of TD passes to Anthony Frederick and one to Landon Ruggieri. Eckhaus’ 24-yard scoring throw to Frederick stretched Bryant’s lead to 33-0 with 4:30 to play in the third quarter. EJ Perry accounted for four touchdowns in the fourth quarter for Brown (0-3). Eckhaus completed a 29-yard pass to David Zorrilla on third-and-5 with 1:52 left to seal it for Bryant (3-2).