Washington WR Curtis Samuel expected to play against Falcons

AP National Sports

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Washington has activated wide receiver Curtis Samuel after he missed the first three games of the season with a lingering groin injury. Coach Ron Rivera expects Samuel to play Sunday at the Atlanta Falcons. Samuel was placed on injured reserve prior to the season opener. He returned to practice Wednesday. Washington signed Samuel to a three-year contract worth $34.5 million during the offseason, hoping to add another dynamic playmaker to the offense. The team’s passing attack ranks 24th in the NFL.