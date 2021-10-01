So Yeon Ryu, Ewart Shadoff share lead at ShopRite LPGA

AP National Sports

GALLOWAY, N.J. (AP) — So Yeon Ryu and Jodi Ewart Shadoff share the lead after one round of the ShopRite LPGA in New Jersey. Ryu is a two-time major champion constantly in search of a better swing. She says she finally stopped thinking about technique and just played shots over the final hour. Maybe that’s why she finished with three straight birdies for a 65. Ewart Shadoff needed a round like this. She has missed the cut in her last eight LPGA Tour starts. The scoring was so low on the Bay Course at Seaview that 20 players shot 67 or better.