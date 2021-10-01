Jaguars trying to help kicker Lambo through confidence woes

AP National Sports

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo is struggling to deal with his errant ways. Coach Urban Meyer says “we’re all personally trying to get him through it.” Lambo missed two days of practice earlier this week for undisclosed personal reasons and was inactive for Thursday night’s 24-21 loss at Cincinnati. He didn’t even make the trip. Lambo missed five kicks in the team’s first three games: three field goals and two extra points. Meyer says “we all in athletics have dealt with that, whether it be a pitcher, whether it be a golfer, whether it be a kicker.”