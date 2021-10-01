Hey, he’s funny. Brady showing his personality as Buccaneer

AP National Sports

By BARRY WILNER

AP Pro Football Writer

Reporters who covered Tom Brady for two decades in New England rarely expected anything enlightening or entertaining to emerge from the quarterback’s mouth. So when Brady began cracking wise as a Tampa Bay quarterback and, once again, as a Super Bowl MVP, people took notice. As Brady returns to Gillette Stadium on Sunday night, it’s not the same guy who left after the 2019 season. He is more relaxed, more personable and, yes, more relatable than ever.