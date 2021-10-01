Hatton leads Alfred Dunhill Links by 1 after 2nd round

AP National Sports

ST ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Tyrrell Hatton has produced a brilliant display of links golf in Scotland to keep himself on track for a third victory at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. The Englishman seems unfazed after the Ryder Cup hammering from the United States. He played the famously difficult Carnoustie in a sparkling 64 on day one and then met high winds at Kingsbarns on day two and battled to a 70 in the second round. He’s at 10 under and leading by one heading into a weekend over the Old Course at St Andrews. Fellow Englishman Daniel Gavins is his nearest challenger, a shot clear of 2016 Masters champion Danny Willett and China’s Li Haotong.