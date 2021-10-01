Flying again: Mims to be active, Crowder returning for Jets

AP National Sports

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets fans have been clamoring the last few weeks for Denzel Mims to see the field again. The second-year wide receiver will get that opportunity Sunday against Tennessee. Coach Robert Saleh announced Friday that Mims will be active for the game after the second-round pick from last year was a healthy scratch the past two weeks. Veteran wide receiver Jamison Crowder is also expected to make his season debut after missing the first game with COVID-19 and the last two with a groin injury. Elijah Moore and Jeff Smith were ruled out with concussions.