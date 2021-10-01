Clemson men’s hoops coach receives contract extension, raise

AP National Sports

By PETE IACOBELLI

AP Sports Writer

Clemson men’s basketball coach Brad Brownell has received a contract extension that ties him to the Tigers through the 2025-26 season. The university’s trustees approved the new deal on Friday. Brownell has taken Clemson to the NCAA Tournament three times in his 11 seasons, including twice in the past four years. The contract will pay Brownell $2.6 million this season, an increase of $400,000 over his old agreement. Brownell received two more years in his new contract. Brownell is the program’s all-time wins leader with 201 victories.