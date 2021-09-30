Wainwright to start NL wild-card game for Cardinals

AP National Sports

By JOE HARRIS

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt has named Adam Wainwright as the starter in the NL wild-card game against either the Los Angeles Dodgers or San Francisco Giants. Wainwright is 17-7 with a 3.08 ERA this season and has won 10 of his last 11 decisions. The 40-year-old righthander is no stranger to the postseason with 28 appearances throughout his career, including earning the save in the World Series clincher against the Detroit Tigers in 2006. The Cardinals clinched the second wild-card spot earlier this week and will face either the Dodgers or Giants, whichever does not win the NL West, in the winner-take-all game next Wednesday.