Titans look to continue road success vs. winless Jets

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

The Tennessee Titans are 12-5 on the road since the start of the 2019 season and look to improve that mark against a New York Jets team trying to avoid an 0-4 start for the third straight season. The Titans are 14-2 when scoring first since the start of the 2019 season. They’ll try to continue that early-game success against New York. The Jets have scored just 20 points through three games which ties the 1976 team for fewest in franchise history. Tennessee’s Derrick Henry comes in as the NFL’s leading rusher with 353 yards on the ground.