Spain calls up Barcelona teenager Gavi for Italy semifinal

MADRID (AP) — Luis Enrique has called up 17-year-old midfielder Gavi Páez for Spain’s semifinal against Italy next week. Gavi debuted for Barcelona only a month ago. Since then he has become one of the few bright spots for his struggling club. Spain has a shot at European champion Italy in Milan in the Nations League final four next Wednesday, three months after their Euro 2020 semifinal. The winner will face France or Belgium in the Nations League final in Milan on Oct. 10.