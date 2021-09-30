Shapovalov saves 6 set points, beats Fritz at San Diego Open

AP National Sports

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Denis Shapovalov has erased six set points in the opener en route to a 7-6 (7), 6-2 victory over Taylor Fritz at the San Diego Open to reach his first quarterfinal since Wimbledon. The fourth-seeded Shapovalov fell behind 4-1, love-40 at the outset Thursday. He then faced a half-dozen set points, including four in the tiebreaker, before converting his first chance. Shapovalov will try to move closer to his first tour title of 2021 when he goes up against unseeded Cam Norrie on Friday. Norrie eliminated No. 8 seed Dan Evans 7-6 (3), 6-3 in an all-British matchup.