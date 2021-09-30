Quick hook: MLB’s 200-inning club becomes even smaller

AP National Sports

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler says he takes a lot of pride in topping 200 innings on the mound this season. He’s one of the few to hit that mark. It appears that just four pitchers in the big leagues will throw at least 200 innings this season, which would be the fewest in a full season in modern MLB history. The smaller workload for starters is due to a number of factors, including COVID-19, bigger rosters and strict pitch counts.