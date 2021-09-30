No. 5 Iowa faces tough challenge against Maryland offense

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

Maryland can start 5-0 for the first time since 2001 when it hosts No. 5 Iowa on Friday night. The Terrapins also have a chance for their first 2-0 start in Big Ten play since joining the conference before the 2014 season. Iowa will try to continue an impressive start to the season that has landed the Hawkeyes in the top five and given them legitimate playoff hopes. Maryland hasn’t beaten a top-five team since a victory over No. 5 Florida State in 2004.