No. 25 Clemson looking for answers against Boston College

AP National Sports

By PETE IACOBELLI

AP Sports Writer

No. 25 Clemson is for answers when it faces Boston College. The Tigers lost for a second time this season when they fell in overtime at North Carolina State last week. The defeat likely leaves Clemson on the outside of the College Football Playoff after making the field the previous six years. The Eagles are a program on the rise and are looking to avenge a disappointing loss to Clemson from a year ago. Boston College held an 18-point lead in the second half before falling to the Tigers 34-28.