No. 25 Clemson hopes to avoid 2nd straight loss vs BC

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

No. 25 Clemson hopes to avoid its third loss this season and second straight when it takes on rising Boston College on Saturday night. The Tigers were picked as favorites to win a seventh straght Atlantic Coast Conference title this season. Yet, they need help to win the Atlantic Division after falling to North Carolina State in overtime last week. The Eagles come in 4-0 and with strong motivation to topple Clemson. Boston College held an 18-point lead in the second half over the Tigers before falling 34-28.