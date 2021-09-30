No. 23 NC State hosts Louisiana Tech in nonconference game

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

No. 23 North Carolina State is hosting Louisiana Tech to close its nonconference schedule Saturday. The Wolfpack beat then-No. 9 Clemson last weekend. That pushed the team into the AP Top 25 as the highest-ranked team from the Atlantic Coast Conference. N.C. State’s defense is leading the way by allowing just 13 points per game. Louisiana Tech is getting a second shot at a win against a power-conference opponent. The Bulldogs lost a close game at Mississippi State to open the season. Players to watch include Louisiana Tech receiver Tre Harris and N.C. State receiver Emeka Emezie.