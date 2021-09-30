No. 14 Michigan aims to stay unbeaten as it visits Wisconsin

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

Michigan is seeking to win at Camp Randall Stadium for the first time since a 20-17 triumph in 2001 when the 14th-ranked Wolverines visit Wisconsin. Michigan has lost in each of its last five trips to Madison. Blake Corum leads an exceptional Michigan rushing attack against Wisconsin’s top-ranked run defense. Wisconsin is allowing just 23 yards rushing per game and 1.01 yards per carry. Wisconsin has lost each of its last seven matchups with ranked foes. The Badgers have played outstanding defense but own the nation’s worst turnover margin.