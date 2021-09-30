No. 10 Florida, unbeaten Kentucky square off in SEC East

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

Unbeaten Kentucky can make a case for SEC East contention when it hosts No. 10 Florida. The Gators seek their second consecutive conference win to leapfrog the Wildcats and stay within reach of first-place and No. 2 Georgia in the East. Off to their best start since going 10-3 in 2018, the host Wildcats also seek their first 3-0 SEC start since then to at least keep pace with the Bulldogs, who face No. 8 Arkansas. Florida brings in the nation’s No. 9 offense at nearly 541 yards per game but faces a Kentucky defense allowing just 260 yards per outing.