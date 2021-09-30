NLRB memo: College football players are employees

AP National Sports

By JIMMY GOLEN

AP Sports Writer

The National Labor Relations Board’s top lawyer says college football players and some other athletes in money-making sports are employees of their schools. The guidance could lead to players forming unions and negotiating over their working conditions. NLRB General Counsel Jennifer Abruzzo also threatened action against schools, conferences and the NCAA if they continue to use the term “student-athlete.” She says the term was designed to obscure the employment relationship with college athletes. The NCAA says it disagrees with the guidance.